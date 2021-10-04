CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A report on COVID: Why do some gossip and not listen?

Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Sound Off is from a 13-year-old girl in Wyoming. Dear Ms. Heloise: I am 13 years old and attend school in my hometown in Wyoming. Everyone in our class had to do a report on the outbreak of COVID-19 and its effect on America. I got an A on my report, but in doing research I wondered why people listen to gossip on the Internet instead of listening to the people at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or to the scientists who study this terrible disease. I know it’s hard sometimes to tell the difference between what is true and what is not, but it’s always best to listen to common sense and read up on everything you can about this disease. I think you’ll find that wearing a mask isn’t so bad after all. And while I really hate shots, I got vaccinated at the same time my mother was vaccinated because I would never want to bring home a disease that might harm my eight-year-old brother. I love him too much to put him at risk for COVID.

EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

6 Places You Should Never Enter Right Now, Say Virus Experts

With the United States never returning to lockdowns, and with more and more people getting vaccinated, people are going out again in droves, longing for things to get back to "normal." Problem is, no one told the coronavirus; it's still causing a pandemic. Just this week, average daily deaths topped 2,000, a grim reminder that this virus is hurting people in the background—or foreground—of our lives. One way to protect yourself, besides vaccination, to avoid certain places that increase your risk of contracting COVID-19. We asked virus experts and here's where they said to avoid right now. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Why some people are less naturally resistant to COVID-19

A large team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions in the U.K. and Brazil has partially solved the mystery of why some people are less naturally resistant to COVID-19 than others. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their study of the interferon system and the role it plays in combating the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
SCIENCE
Healthline

COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Is on the Decline: Some Reasons Why

Researchers report that about a third of people who were hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccine last year are now more willing to get vaccinated. Another poll indicates that the Delta variant surge, the increase in hospitalizations, and personal knowledge of someone with COVID-19 were the major factors in convincing people to get vaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
State
California State
thedoctorstv.com

Why Do Pre-Existing Conditions Make COVID-19 Worse?

Associate director of post-COVID care at Yale Medicine Dr. Denyse Lutchmansingh shares they have had more unvaccinated patients in the hospital in the past few months, and like Brad, they have deteriorated very quickly. Why does COVID hit some people harder than others? Dr. Lutchmansignh shares why people with lung disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and a history of smoking can lead to more severe disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Study shows why some people get Covid-toe

Scientists believe they have found the cause of “Covid-toe”, a side-effect developed by some coronavirus sufferers. A study has revealed that swelling toes is part of the body’s immune response when fighting coronavirus. Covid-toe, a type of chilblain lesion, is characterised by red or purple-looking skin that can become painful and pus-filled in some recorded cases. Researchers say the side-effect, which can be seen on fingers as well as toes, has occurred with “increasing frequency” in children and young adults throughout the pandemic. The study in The British Journal of Dermatology may help patients deal with symptoms, researchers believe. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kjzz.com

New data reveals why some Utah parents don't vaccinate children against COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Another 434 school-aged children have tested positive for COVID-19, the Utah Department of Health reported Wednesday. So why don’t some Utah parents vaccinate their children against the coronavirus?. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey, which surveyed just over 500,000 Utahns...
UTAH STATE
KTLA

U.S. health experts urge flu shots to avoid ‘twindemic’

The U.S. is gearing up in case of a bad flu season on top of the continuing COVID-19 crisis, with a plea Thursday for Americans to get vaccinated against both. “I get it: We are all tired of talking about vaccines,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

These People Are 11 Times More Likely to Die From COVID

We're still wearing masks, and we're still worrying about community transmission—much about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic might feel like deja vu. But the shape of the pandemic has changed since its beginnings. Although not at the peak set last winter, the death rate has risen since the spring and continues to climb nationwide. But today experts know that one group of people are 11 times more likely to die from the disease—and they know how you can stay safe. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

