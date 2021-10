Last week, Canon launched its EOS R3, a sports-centric mirrorless model billed as “the company’s most technologically advanced full-frame mirrorless camera.”. The EOS R3 has generated plenty of hubbub, and rightfully so; on spec sheets, it outclasses the (already formidable) action capabilities of the EOS R5 and the EOS R6. The EOS R3 should even give Canon’s flagship DSLR, the 1D X Mark III, a run for its money, though Canon has deliberately refrained from naming the EOS R3 as the 1D X Mark III’s mirrorless twin. Instead, the company claims that the EOS R3 “bridges the gap between the immensely popular EOS R5 and the world-renowned Canon flagship EOS-1D X line,” which leaves open a spot for Canon’s true mirrorless flagship, the (presumed) EOS R1.

