Carole Baskin is less than happy about Tiger King sequel. On Thursday, Netflix debuted a teaser for the follow-up docuseries about warring big cat lovers, namely Baskin and arch-nemesis, Joe Exotic. However, the Big Cat Rescue founder has long maintained the original show was full of "lies" without any "regard for the truth," and tried to paint her as a husband killer in an attempt to make Tiger King as "salacious and sensational as possible." And it doesn't seem like her opinion's changed since then, if a new interview with Variety is any indication.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO