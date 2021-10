Lil Nas X is running a victory lap after his debut album Montero churned out three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. As Montero debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 this week with 126,000 equivalent album units earned, according to MRC Data, "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow, former No. 1 hit "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and "Thats What I Want" are all in the top 10 region of the Hot 100 (dated Oct. 2), at Nos. 2, 9 and 10, respectively, and eleven songs from the album chart on the all-genre tally. And he had something to say to both his fans and haters about it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO