Vaccine Mandate: New York County's Chief Medical Examiner Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine; Human Bodies Subject of Autopsies Relocated To Another Hospital

By Neil Pelayre
hngn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter its chief medical examiner allegedly declined to get vaccinated against COVID, a New York county is moving autopsies to another hospital. Chief Medical Examiner Refused To Get COVID-19 Vaccine. In a recently published article in Newsweek, on August 28, the state issued an order mandating hospital and nursing home...

www.hngn.com

Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
COVID vaccines likely prevented the deaths of tens of thousands of vulnerable citizens

Vaccinations against COVID-19 have likely prevented the hospitalizations and deaths of tens of thousands of older and more vulnerable American residents in the last five months, according to a new study from the Department of Health and Human Services. The report, released on Tuesday, used individual Medicare claims and county-level vaccination rates to estimate the net reduction in ...
NYC teachers and staff are subject to the COVID vaccination mandate

Teachers and staff in New York City’s public schools were required to be immunized against COVID-19 Monday. This was a crucial test for the national mandates regarding employee vaccinations. Mayor Bill de Blasio stated that 95% of the roughly 148,000 city school employees had received at least one dose of...
Autopsies Relocated as Medical Examiner Goes Unvaccinated

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York county is being forced to send human bodies to a hospital 50 miles away for autopsies because its prominent medical examiner has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to county officials. Rensselaer County moved autopsies on Friday to Glens Falls Hospital...
Hospital Staff Members From New York Will Be Fired or Suspended if They Refuse COVID Vaccination

The USA keeps fighting the COVID pandemic in various sorts of ways. As vaccination is a vital part of the process, the officials and medical researchers strongly rely on it to defeat the coronavirus. A state order was issued for healthcare workers to get vaccinated, and hospitals from New York already began firing or suspending those who don’t want to comply, according to Reuters.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Rock County to relocate

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Blackhawk Technical College’s central campus is moving to the former Rock County Job Center site in Janesville, according to the Rock County Public Health Department. The clinic, which has operated at the BTC central campus since February, will move to 1900 Center Ave. starting Tuesday,...
New York's vaccine mandate doesn't apply to all medical workers

ALBANY — Thousands of nurses and other medical personnel who work in state agencies that care for inmates or disabled and mentally ill individuals will not be mandated to receive coronavirus vaccinations or face the loss of their jobs — which was a policy that went into effect earlier this week for medical professionals in hospitals and other health care settings.
