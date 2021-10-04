Erika Jayne's attorneys open to negotiating settlement in her $25 million lawsuit
Erika Jayne may be willing to settle her ongoing legal case in the event attorneys involved are able to reach a mutually beneficial deal. Attorney Ronald Richards revealed to Us Weekly that he is in talks with the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star’s team in an effort to negotiate a settlement following a previous offer for her to "voluntarily" pay the $25 million from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s lawsuit.www.foxnews.com
