Erika Jayne's attorneys open to negotiating settlement in her $25 million lawsuit

By Tyler McCarthy
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErika Jayne may be willing to settle her ongoing legal case in the event attorneys involved are able to reach a mutually beneficial deal. Attorney Ronald Richards revealed to Us Weekly that he is in talks with the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star’s team in an effort to negotiate a settlement following a previous offer for her to "voluntarily" pay the $25 million from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s lawsuit.

Happy cat
4d ago

The power is on the side of the prosecutor. Why should they accept anything less then the 25 million and return of gifts or monetary value of said gifts.

