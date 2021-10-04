CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Treat Map: Nextdoor app helps trick-or-treaters plan route in advance

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- The neighborhood social networking site, Nextdoor, has launched its annual Halloween treat map. The company is urging people to use the map to share their plans for the holiday. Nextdoor said the map is their most popular seasonal feature. The interactive map allows users to put a candy icon next to their home if they plan to hand out candy.

KWQC

Bettendorf announces Halloween parade, trick-or-treating times

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf City Hall will open its doors from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 28 for a special trick-or-treating event. City Hall, 1609 State St., will be decorated, and staff will hand out treats. All costumed children up to 5-years-old are welcome, according to a media release.

