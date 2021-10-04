CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

First Mining Gold Corp. To Option Pelangio Exploration's Birch Lake Project

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ('Pelangio' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into an earn-in agreement with First Mining Gold Corp. ('First Mining') and Gold Canyon Resources Inc. ('Gold Canyon'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Mining, on Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties (together, the 'Birch Lake Project') which is adjacent to First Mining's Springpole Gold Project (see Figure 1), located approximately 120 km northeast of Red Lake, Ontario.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

Panorama: Canada’s largest gold mine

MINING.COM recently had the opportunity to view Canada’s largest open-pit gold mine up close. The scale of the pit and the operation’s proximity to the town of Malartic, in Quebec, impress upon the observer a sense of the massive remaining discovery potential of the Abitibi Gold Belt, as evidenced by continued exploration funding flowing to the prospective region.
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

St. Anthony Gold Corp. Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ('St. Anthony' or the 'Company') (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) provides the following corporate update. The Company is continuing its Phase One diamond drilling program on the St. Anthony gold mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District, Ontario. The...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Geophysical Surveys Yield Additional Chargeability Anomalies at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project & Updates on Private Placement Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to report the initial induced polarization (IP) / resistivity geophysical surveys results from its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ('Kinsley Mountain') in Nevada.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

K92 Mining to expand production capacity at Kainantu gold mine

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that this represents a +25% increase from the Stage 2 processing capacity of 400,000 tonnes...
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Mining Equipment#Gold Price#First Mining Gold Corp#Pelangio Exploration Inc#Pgxpf#First Mining#Springpole Gold Project#The Birch Lake Project#First Mining To Pelangio#Obuasi
alaskapublic.org

Canadian company explores potential gold mine near Donlin

A Canadian mining company is exploring a potential gold mine in Western Alaska, just north of the Donlin Gold project. The mine project is called “Flat Gold.” It consists of 92,000 acres of land located in Flat, between Holy Cross and McGrath, 25 miles north of the Donlin Gold project.
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp's Shasta Site

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') announces that at approximately 6:00 pm PDT, October 5th, 2021, TDG was informed by one of its drilling contractors, NewAge Drilling Solutions, of an accident involving a contractor's employee at a TDG project site that tragically resulted in the fatality of the individual. The accident involved a side-by-side, also known as a utility task vehicle, and occurred at the Shasta mine site, located north of Prince George.
ACCIDENTS
mining.com

Thor’s Segilola gold mine reaches commercial production

Following two months of ramp-up, Thor Explorations (TSXV: THX) announced on Tuesday that commercial production has been achieved at its wholly-owned Segilola gold mine in Nigeria. The Segilola project, located in Osun state, was considered Nigeria’s most advanced gold project, with total probable reserves of 517,800 gold ounces grading at...
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Mining exploration shifts from Ester Dome

An exploration company prospecting for gold on Ester Dome has disclosed that it is emphasizing Treasure Creek and other sites in greater Fairbanks after neighbors complained about the activities. Felix Gold Limited, an Australian company with a Fairbanks office, announced in a statement posted to social media that it still...
INDUSTRY
miningnewsnorth.com

Tectonic leases Doyon's Flat gold project

Building upon a strong relationship it has made with Doyon Ltd., Tectonic Metals Inc. has entered into an agreement to lease the Flat gold project owned by the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act regional corporation. Located about 25 miles north of the Donlin Gold project being advanced under a joint...
FLAT, AK
albuquerqueexpress.com

Anaconda Mining Intersects 2.21 G/T Gold Over 11.0 Metres and 1.61 G/T Gold Over 14.7 Metres as Part of Feasibility Study Work at the Goldboro Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce results from diamond drilling conducted as part of geotechnical studies and water well installations at the Company's 100%-owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro', or the 'Project'). Despite their primary purpose, several of these holes encountered mineralization within the open pits contemplated in the recently announced Preliminary Economic Analysis ('PEA') and therefore will enable the optimization of pit designs as part of the Feasibility Study. The drill programs included 3,445.5 metres of diamond drilling in eighteen (18) holes (BR-21-257 to 269 and BR-21-285 to 289) for exploration and geotechnical purposes to support detailed pit design and 1,308.2 metres of diamond drilling in ten (10) holes (BR-21-270 to 277 and -279 to 280) for water well installations near the potential open pits and within planned infrastructure to obtain relevant environmental data to support ongoing environmental assessment work ( Exhibit A ).
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

TDG Gold Corp. Intersects Significant Widths of Mineralization and Adds Third Drill at Its Shasta Gold-Silver Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing resource drilling underway at its Shasta gold-silver project, located in the 'Toodoggone Production Corridor' of north-central British Columbia. The drill program at Shasta...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Dynasty Gold exercises option on Teck’s Thundercloud project

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) announced on Monday that it has entered an amended agreement with Teck Resources, whereby Dynasty will be deemed to have exercised its option on Teck’s Thundercloud gold property in Ontario. In consideration of Dynasty being deemed to have exercised its option and Teck waiving its...
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

55 North considers options for Manitoba gold project

55 North Mining Inc. [FFF/CSE] has released an updated mineral resource estimate for its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project in Manitoba. The company said resources in the indicated category have jumped by 87% from a previous estimate to 408,300 tonnes of grade 5.41 g/t or 71,100 ounces. Resources in the inferred category are up 48% to 1.55 million tonnes of 5.48 g/t gold or 273,000 ounces.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Goldplay Mining options B.C. properties from Cazador

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement dated August 30, 2021, between private company Cazador Resources Ltd. (Adam Travis), the optionor, whereby Goldplay Mining Inc. [AUC-TSXV; AUCCF-OTCQB] is acquiring a 100% interest in the Big Frank and Nuit properties. The properties are located in the western...
ECONOMY
mining-technology.com

Evolution Mining secures regulatory approval for Cowal gold mine

Evolution Mining’s Cowal Gold Operations (CGO) has secured approval from the regulatory authorities of New South Wales (NSW) in Australia to develop a $275.6m (A$380m) underground gold mining project. The approval from the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) will extend the permitted mine life of the operation...
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cann American Corp. Announces Launch of Delivery Dispensary Partner

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), the 'Company', is pleased to announce the successful licensing and launch of delivery dispensary partner, Cannagram. Cannagram is a technology driven delivery dispensary with its flagship market now serving the Sacramento California region. Area residents can...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jackpot Digital's Plan of Arrangement Receives Final Court Approval and Jackpot Sets Record Date of the Spinout

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Jackpot') (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges:LVH3). Further to the Company's news release dated September 16th, 2021, Jackpot is pleased to report that it has received the final approval from the Supreme Court of British Columbia for the spinout of its online gaming assets to its wholly owned subsidiary Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. ('Yo Eleven') by a plan of arrangement pursuant to the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the 'Spinout').
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy