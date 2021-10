Facebook is again under fire from former employees who accuse the tech giant of prioritizing its brand over the safety of the public. Roddy Lindsay, founder of Hustle and a former data scientist at Facebook, joined Cheddar to discuss the recent whistleblower hearing at Capitol Hill as well as his own experience working for the company. “They’re not going to unilaterally disarm, and so I think that’s where Congress needs to step in and say, ‘You know what, there’s a public health issue here with these algorithms,'” he said. “It has to be Congress stepping in and passing a regulation that will kind of stop them from doing this kind of stuff.”

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO