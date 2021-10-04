People have mixed reactions to UF’s decision about a new power plant project
Gainesville declared a climate emergency in 2019. The same year, the University of Florida began designing a central energy power plant set to use natural gas. After two years of planning, UF is moving forward with the project, including last week reviewing offers from contractors to build a plant to provide efficient steam, chilled water and electricity from Gale Lemerand Drive using a combined heat and power production method.www.wuft.org
Comments / 0