Dolly Parton's "Jolene" is an undeniable classic and fans were excited to hear Lil Nas X recently take a stab at it. Fresh off the release of his debut album, Montero, the star performed a new rendition of the track during a recent appearance in the BBC Live Lounge and the performance has since received the seal of approval from Parton. "I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song ‘Jolene,’” the country icon captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram. “I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it's really, really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @lilnasx.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO