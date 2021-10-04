CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIRE Technologies Announces ESG Goals with a Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE) ('HIRE' or the 'Company'), announces environmental, social and governance ('ESG') goals, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion ('DEI'):. Appoint a highly qualified gender diverse candidate to HIRE's board of directors. Implement a DEI Policy, including...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

