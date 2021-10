This cat video just made us giggle! The kitty just has to get INSIDE the couch. A big thanks to Mark O’Rourke Sr. for sharing the amusing clip with us via uLocal. "This is our cat Painter. We always have a hard time trying to locate her. Now I know why. It's like a little kitten condo down there. I think that's her sleeping spot during the day."

