Best.Show.Ever! Featuring Kim K, Justin Bieber, Anna Wintour and more. Balenciaga created a special 10-minute episode of The Simpsons at its SS22 Paris Fashion Week show

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBalenciaga, a brand guilty for taking loads of money away from people’s chests and vaults, has given the style-deprived a hefty dose of soul (and fashion) at the Paris Fashion Week show this year. In a first-of-its-kind event, the spring/summer 2022 collection launched with a 10-minute The Simpsons episode dedicated to Balenciaga. The cartoon during its runway show on Saturday night at the Théâtre du Châtelet showed the cast of Simpsons, that is Homer, Marge Simpson, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie take the runway in the presence of high-fashion glitterati like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber.

