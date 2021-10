All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Digital filmmaking was mostly resigned to DSLR, until RED digital came into the picture. The camera company quickly became a favorite among directors and cinematographers, including Steven Soderbergh, one of the earliest to use a RED camera when he shot both installments of “Che” in 2008. Given the hefty price tag, RED cameras are too pricey to buy for some indie filmmakers — other...

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 2 DAYS AGO