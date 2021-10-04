balenciaga secures catwalk debut from homer simpson at paris fashion week
At the paris fashion week 2021, balenciaga surprised everyone when creative director demna gvasalia showcased his spring/summer 2022 collection through an unexpected episode of the simpsons. in the ten-minute video, the famous fashion brand secured a catwalk debut from homer and marge simpson, as well as their kids bart, lisa and maggie. meanwhile, simpson celebrity characters kim kardashian, kanye west and justin bieber joined anna wintour in the front row.www.designboom.com
