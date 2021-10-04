Delusion: Reaper’s Remorse Is a Frightening Horror Theatre Experience

We were invited to a soiree at the Phillips Mansion in Pomona, California, a Second Empire-style historic house that was built by Louis Phillips, who became the wealthiest man in Los Angeles County in the late 1800s. Our host for the evening was Esther Phillips, Louis’ wife, and she hasn’t had guests in a while. It was a strange invite, but we were curious as to the nature of the event and had many questions. Esther has become a collector of sorts, and over the years, she has acquired artifacts. An evening party quickly turned into a scary adventure where we tried to help out lost spirits and fend off vengeful ghosts inside a haunted house.