Tom Brady Reflects on Breaking Brees' Record: 'I've Just Been Blessed for 22 Years'

By Rob Goldberg, @TheRobGoldberg
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter setting the NFL record for most career passing yards Sunday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady praised those around him:. "Nothing in this sport can be accomplished without incredible teammates and coaches," Brady said. "I've just been blessed for 22 years to be with some amazing people. A quarterback can't do anything if the guys don't catch the ball and guys did a great job catching for me the last 22 years."

