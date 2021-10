Apple says it is aware of an issue that stops the new iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch working properly together – and is working on a fix.The new iPhones were released on Friday and some users quickly found a small problem with the device: it was unable to take advantage of a recent, small feature that makes life easier as people continue to wear masks indoors.The tool, introduced in April, allows users to unlock their iPhone with their Apple Watch. If the phone detects that its owner’s face is covered up, it will instead ping the Watch, and if that...

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO