CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

GRAINS-Soybeans hit 9-month low on big U.S. stocks, low Chinese buying

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

HAMBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell on Monday, hitting their lowest in around nine months as larger-than-expected U.S. stocks and lack of Chinese buying weighed. Wheat fell after a rally last week, pulling down corn. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans fell 0.7% to $12.37-1/4 a bushel at...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

EU wheat area expected to hold steady as sowing starts

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Farmers in the European Union have begun sowing wheat for next year's harvest, with early expectations that the crop area will be stable or slightly bigger thanks to favourable weather and attractive prices. An expected rebound in rapeseed sowing could limit expansion in wheat after...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Agriculture Online

Heavy rain hits China corn harvest, raises quality concerns

BEIJING, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Heavy rain across northern China this week has delayed the corn harvest, submerged fields in water and raised concerns about the quality of the crop in the world's second largest producer, analysts and farmers said on Friday. China is expected to harvest one of its...
ENVIRONMENT
theedgemarkets.com

Indian rupee hits five-and-a-half-month low on central bank decision; stocks climb

BENGALURU (Oct 8): The Indian rupee hit its lowest in five-and-a-half months on Friday, while stocks firmed, after its central bank left key rates unchanged and reiterated the need to unwind pandemic-era stimulus only gradually to aid a nascent economic recovery. Other emerging market stocks in Asia benefited from a...
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

EU sees brisk start to wheat export season

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - European Union wheat exports have surged in the early part of the 2021/22 season as strong importer demand, a falling euro and high Russian prices boosted EU shipments. Full-season prospects are more uncertain given question marks over a rain-hit French harvest, Russian export curbs and...
AGRICULTURE
Street.Com

Chinese Big Tech Bounces Back From Record Lows in Hong Kong

Its been Chinese Big Tech that has been the biggest mover here in Hong Kong this week. I'm writing this with a Typhoon 3 signal and red-rainstorm raining in effect - it is pouring like a monsoon - but there is a tiny sliver of blue sky for Hong Kong and Chinese stocks after a terrible eight months.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Chinese#European#Reuters#Chicago Board Of Trade#Wheat#Stonex
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close lower on export concerns

CHICAGO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Friday, pressured by concerns about competition on the export market after trading higher for much of the session, traders said. * Soymeal futures fell on demand concerns but closed above the 12-1/2 month low the most-active contract hit on Friday morning. * Soyoil futures sagged on profit-taking after touching their highest since mid-August. * CBOT November soybeans settled down 4-1/4 cents at $12.43 a bushel, CBOT December soyoil was off 0.55 cent at 61.51 cents per lb, and CBOT December soymeal was 60 cents lower at $3.18.70 per ton. * For the week, soybeans were down 0.3%, soyoil was up 4.6% and soymeal was down 2.5%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Prices firm as Chinese demand, U.S. data in focus

* Soybeans extend rebound from 2021 low * Corn and wheat recover from one-week lows * Attention turns to USDA crop forecasts, post-holiday Chinese demand (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures edged higher on Friday, recovering from losses earlier in the week as the market assessed prospects for post-holiday import demand in China and looked ahead to U.S. crop forecasts next week. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.7% at $12.55-1/2 a bushel. It earlier reached a one-week peak as it rebounded further from a 2021 low struck on Tuesday. CBOT corn was up 0.4% at $5.36, after a one-week low on Thursday, while CBOT wheat was 0.4% higher at $5.36 after touching a one-week low earlier on Friday. Advancing U.S. corn and soybean harvesting and wheat planting, as well as strength in the dollar, have weighed on Chicago prices. But the run-up to closely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply and demand estimates on Oct. 12 encouraged some investors to cover positions, traders said. As U.S. export shipments recover from storm disruption in September, traders are watching to see if a lull in Chinese demand will end after a holiday week. China is the world's largest soybean importer but a power crisis led some soybean crushing plants to suspend operations last month. Wheat markets have been underpinned by a run of import tenders and reports Russia could further curb exports as it battles domestic inflation. "Continued buying activity from key importing nations should continue to add support to the global grain complex," British merchant ADM Agriculture Ltd said in a note. Prices at 1140 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 744.00 2.75 0.37 640.50 16.16 CBOT corn 536.00 2.00 0.37 484.00 10.74 CBOT soy 1255.50 8.25 0.66 1311.00 -4.23 Paris wheat Dec 270.00 0.75 0.28 192.50 40.26 Paris maize Nov 247.75 3.25 1.33 219.00 13.13 Paris rape Nov 679.25 3.00 0.44 418.25 62.40 WTI crude oil 78.90 0.60 0.77 48.52 62.61 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 0.03 1.2100 -4.51 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Barbara Lewis)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Mexico nixes new GMO corn permit for first time, farm lobby says

MEXICO CITY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Mexican health safety regulators have rejected a new variety of GMO corn for the first time, the head of the country's top farm lobby told Reuters, in a sign the government is hardening its position against genetically-modified crops. Mexico, birthplace of modern corn, has...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Agriculture Online

Brazil's new soy forward sales lag, estimated at 40 million tonnes

SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Forward sales of Brazil's new soybean crop, which is being planted now, are behind last year's levels but in line with the historical average, according to a statement on Friday from consultancy Safras & Mercado. Brazilian soybean farmers sold about 28% of their estimated...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures weak as trade waits for export news

CHICAGO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures weakened on Friday, giving up gains made overnight on a lack of export news despite top buyer China returning to the market after a week-long holiday, traders said. Corn futures followed a similar trajectory and closed near session lows...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT, K.C. wheat falls on technical setback; MGEX spring wheat firm

CHICAGO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade hard soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures fell on Friday, with traders noting some technical selling ahead of the weekend. * MGEX spring wheat remained firm, with the market underpinned by tight supplies after a drought-stressed harvest. The front-month MGEX spring wheat contract hit its highest since Aug. 13. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures , the most actively-traded contract, faced resistance at its five-day moving average during Friday's session. * An importer group in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 56,000 tonnes of Australian-origin animal feed wheat in a tender for up to 224,000 tonnes, European traders said. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 130,963 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 7-1/4 cents at $7.34 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was off 5-1/4 cents at $7.36 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat futures were 5-3/4 cents higher at $9.48 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT soft red winter wheat was down 2.8%, snapping a streak of three straight weekly gains. K.C. hard red winter wheat was down 3.1% and MGEX spring wheat was up 1.8%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Profit-taking hits CME feeder cattle after one-month high

CHICAGO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures ended lower on Friday as profit-taking pressured the market after prices set a one-month high, traders said. The setback came after the most-active November contract had rallied more than 6% from a four-month low set on Sept. 30. The...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy