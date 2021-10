Batman the Audio Adventures; Podcast Stories from Spotify. Finally, DC has brought the audio storytelling back to fruition with our favorite Caped Crusader as our star. Audio storytelling is not new but how we get them is and now podcasts make up a large chunk of our consumed content. DC’s new series, Batman: The Audio Aventures brings back the yesteryear Noir style of storytelling. Moreover, the storytelling format is exciting as the listener must imagine the details in their mind to allow the story to come to life.

