CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kanye West Plotting Tech Industry Takeover With 'Donda'-Branded Electronic Products

By Andy Bustard
HipHopDX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West has made no secret of his admiration for Apple visionary Steve Jobs, and now it appears he’s looking to expand his own billion-dollar Yeezy empire into the tech industry. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Kanye’s company has filed a trademark application to slap “Donda” — the...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From ‘Donda’

Kanye West is making some changes to his Donda album. On Tuesday, an updated version of the project was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.”. In the new version, Brown is replaced...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Kanye
TMZ.com

Kanye West Files 'Donda' Trademark for Apparent Tech Line

Kanye West has always been obsessed with Apple, and his latest possible venture could put Yeezy in direct competition with the tech giant. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Ye's company filed a trademark application on September 21 to slap the name "Donda" on a slew of tech line products. And, by the looks of things ... this line could be one helluva empire.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Did Kanye West Finally Remove DaBaby, Marilyn Manson in 'Donda?'

Did Kanye West finally remove controversial artists DaBaby and Marilyn Manson on "Donda?" Fans have been calling out for the Grammy award-winning rapper to get these two artists out and released their collaborations. But recently, Kanye has dropped an updated version of the delayed "Donda" album. Unfortunately, it wasn't DaBaby...
CELEBRITIES
thegeorgeanne.com

Reflector Reviews: Kanye West’s “Donda”

After multiple listening parties and weeks of anticipation, Kanye West’s 10th studio album, Donda is finally here. The inspiration behind the album is his late mother, who passed away from coronary artery disease in 2007. The album comprises 27 tracks, with more than 10 features from other rappers, making the play time almost two hours long, which is a lengthy amount of time for any album.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Electronic Products#Tablet Computers#Tmz#Instagram#Akademiks
Georgetown Voice

Despite problematic collaborators and history, Kanye West’s Donda is a prayer for hope

Content warning: brief mentions of sexual assault, homophobia, and antisemitism. Imagine if you had a dollar for every time you were told Kanye West’s Donda was going to come out “this weekend.” You would have a lot of money by now, as the album has been delayed again and again: but against the expectations of many, the album has arrived and is (hopefully) in full this time.
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Kanye West Has A New Version Of “Donda”

Kanye West has a new version of Donda. The updated version has a couple new features and mixing. On the song, Keep My Spirit Alive Kanye put himself on the chorus. On New Again, he took Chris Brown off and replaced him with the Sunday Service Choir.
MUSIC
tulanehullabaloo.com

From pink polos to bulletproof vests: Kanye West’s “Donda”

After repping pink polos in “The College Dropout” era and wearing a bright red suit to welcome “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” Kanye West has now shifted to sporting a bulletproof vest to debut his latest studio album, “Donda.” The album, released on Aug. 29 and named in honor of his mother, includes a star-studded list of featured artists including Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti, The Weeknd and many more.
CELEBRITIES
mercercluster.com

Album Review: Kanye West becomes the life of the party again with “Donda”

Donda, Donda, Donda, Donda, Donda, Donda, Donda... After countless release dates for a new album going back to 2020, three and a half listening parties, a reignited beef with Drake and a highly publicized divorce, musician and billionaire Kanye West has returned with a new project recognizing his mother, Donda West. The album is generating mixed feelings among his fanbase.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HackerNoon

Kanye West Donda Stem Player? How About LALAL.AI Instead

Kanye West has recently dropped the Donda Stem Player, a portable speaker to remix, customize tracks and isolate stems from audio. Initially, the speaker was designed a creative way to interact with Kanye’s new album, but it turns out that it’s a creators’ tool on its own. The idea is to mix and match different songs and parts from the new Kanye’s album and listen to new tracks each time you press play.
MUSIC
amherstwire.com

Donda vs. Certified Lover Boy: Drake and Kanye West go head-to-head with new releases

Around four weeks ago, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy”, and Kanye West’s “Donda” were both released. These were both highly anticipated releases/albums due to the hype surrounding them, and the feud between the two artists. This feud has been going on for many years through sneak disses and many tracks dedicated to their strong distaste for each other. Thus, these albums have been pitted against each other from the very start of their teasing and inceptions.
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Kanye West is opening a K-12 school in California called the Donda Academy

Kanye West is back on the grind after finally releasing his 10th studio album “Donda” but his next venture isn’t in music, it’s in education. Billboard reported Thursday that the rapper is planning to open a k-12 prep school in California called the Donda Academy. According to the website, “Donda academy is focused on equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world.” It will also find the intersection “between faith and the innovation of the future.” The school‘s mission is to use “an ethic of integrity and care,” and “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking, and problem solving,” per its website.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Finally Scores His 1st Diamond Plaque

Break out the shutter shades again because Kanye West has earned the first diamond plaque of his career. On Wednesday (October 6), Def Jam announced that “Stronger” has been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after surpassing 10 million sales in the U.S., 14 years after its release.
MUSIC
On3.com

Elite 2024 wing Jahki Howard transferring to Kanye West's Donda Academy

Kanye West has compared himself to a lot of people: Steve Jobs, Walter Disney, Andy Warhol, Leonardo da Vinci. Will he soon be comparing himself to Pat Riley or Red Auerbach?. West’s Donda Academy — a new school in Simi Valley, Calif., he is funding in his mother’s name — is quickly becoming a hot spot for some of the top basketball players in the country.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy