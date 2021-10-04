Kanye West Plotting Tech Industry Takeover With 'Donda'-Branded Electronic Products

Kanye West is back on the grind after finally releasing his 10th studio album “Donda” but his next venture isn’t in music, it’s in education. Billboard reported Thursday that the rapper is planning to open a k-12 prep school in California called the Donda Academy. According to the website, “Donda academy is focused on equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world.” It will also find the intersection “between faith and the innovation of the future.” The school‘s mission is to use “an ethic of integrity and care,” and “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking, and problem solving,” per its website.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO