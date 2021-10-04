CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg & Shaquille O'Neal Team Up For 'Nuthin' But A G Thang' Performance In Vegas

By Joe Walker
HipHopDX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas, NV – Snoop Dogg treated Las Vegas to a special performance of “Nuthin’ But a G Thang” on Saturday (October 2) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The West Coast legend brought out none other than four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, who stepped in for Dr. Dre to perform his verses on the track. Snoop closed the night by performing “Beautiful,” then welcoming Shaq on stage for the classic 1992 song from Dre’s The Chronic album.

