Hair Care

Only Curls silk pillowcase review: Can it define our waves and add shine?

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Only Curls is a brand that’s passionate about steering customers away from the straighteners and embracing their natural hair type. The curl promoting products it stocks are created for coils, curls, kinks, and waves and don’t contain any sulphates, silicone, or parabens.

It also aligns itself with the Curly Girl Method , a tailored haircare routine that was originally created by hairdresser Lorraine Massey. It has garnered huge popularity online thanks to its success in promoting hair’s natural bounce and moisture, inspiring a community of fans that share tips and tricks. The method focuses on using specific hair towels and turbans when drying hair or sleeping, as well as cleansing your hair using a co-wash product rather than a regular shampoo and ditching any heat.

When it comes to protecting your hair while you sleep, lying on a naturally hypoallergenic pure mulberry silk pillowcase is seen as the gold standard for curly hair. Silk pillowcases have a smooth non-static finish that doesn’t pull strands or cause frizz. Created to protect the hair’s condition, they should help retain curliness. Plus, silk is seen to hydrate both skin and hair because it is less absorbent than other materials, meaning pillow face creases should be a thing of the past too.

With all of this in mine, we decided to test Only Curls’s black silk pillowcase, exploring its hair and skin smoothing beauty benefits for ourselves.

How we tested

We trialled the silk pillowcase over three months, from late summer into autumn and winter. While seeing how well it suited our bedroom aesthetic, we also wanted to check out comfort levels for a good night’s sleep. Overall, we were keen to test how much our hair retained its natural wave, and whether our skin saw any extra hydration.

Only Curls silk pillowcase, black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kKaG7_0cGQiZvO00

Rating: 8/10

  • Momme: 19
  • Size: 50cm x 75cm

Arriving in a sturdy pink presentation box, the packaging is minimalist in branding and therefore conveniently reusable. The pillowcase itself comes in pink, grey and white, as well as the black option we chose. A 50cm x 75cm size, the case fits our standard pillow without pulling the fabric too tightly. Plus, the envelope closing edge offers a streamline finish.

Made from pure mulberry silk, our first impression on unwrapping was that the case didn’t feel fragile or flimsy. At a silk thread count of 19 momme, it seemed quite thick and robust as silk pillowcases go. Its minimalist design features discreet stitching and embroidered Only Curls branding on one corner. If you prefer not to have that on show, you could always flip it over too.

The black shade is bold against lighter bedding, but we liked the monochrome look it adds to white linen. Another bonus of the dark shade is that any leftover mascara marks or skincare drops won’t show up either.

Although soft, the material isn’t shiny or glossy, so when we lay down on the pillowcase there was no slipperiness. Sinking into the mulberry silk feels soothing, but isn’t quite as cooling as others we have tried. This could be a bonus or a negative, depending on your preference. Silk is naturally temperature regulating, so we did note a cosiness on chiller evenings. The silk case adds a comforting feel to an otherwise basic pillow, which we found helpful for any muscle aches or tiredness after a busy day.

Our tester has naturally wavy, sometimes slightly curly hair, which can often be flattened or fluffed up after a night’s sleep. However, we saw gently retained waves over our two-month testing time, as our curls didn’t drop out overnight. These results also included an additional smoothness as the pillowcase kept frizz at bay too. We still needed to re-style our hairdo slightly the next morning, but this time was cut in half and tresses looked healthier overall.

We sleep on our side, and so our skin came into direct contact with the case overnight. Apart from the soothing feeling, our face felt nourished from this natural, hydrating material. We saw refreshed skin after using night-time serums and moisturisers too, as they appeared to have absorbed more efficiently than usual. We didn’t see any of our usual early morning face creases either thanks to the pillow’s soft surface.

We followed the washing instructions included on its inner tag, which was to machine wash at 30C with similar colours. Thanks to how thick this case is, creases don’t really show up, so we didn’t bother ironing it for the most part. When we did, we used a cool setting and put a tea towel layer between the heat and silk. After washing regularly, the black didn’t fade and neither did this silk pillowcase’s smooth texture.

The verdict: Only Curls silk pillowcase

We really rate this black pillowcase for hiding any make-up or skincare marks. The £40 price tag is considerable, but also about average for many silk pillowcases we’ve found. Ultimately, our hair and skin does feel and look better for sleeping on this mulberry silk with us seeing much smoother hair with defined curls and less frizz.

The Independent

The Independent

