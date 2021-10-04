CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

US Open champion Emma Raducanu to play in Austria next month

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3vhk_0cGQiWHD00

Emma Raducanu has added another tournament to her busy autumn schedule.

The US Open champion, who will play her first tournament since her stunning New York triumph at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells this week, has entered the Upper Austria Ladies Linz next month.

Having taken three weeks off to digest her achievement, Raducanu is poised for a busy month.

After Indian Wells, the 18-year-old has entered the Kremlin Cup in Moscow beginning on October 18 and the Transylvania Open in her father’s home country of Romania the following week.

The Linz tournament begins on November 6, but Raducanu would be forced into a rethink should she qualify for the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, with the two events overlapping.

The top eight players of the season qualify for the season-ending showpiece. Raducanu currently sits 15th but there are major doubts over whether Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka will play and there are plenty of points still up for grabs.

Raducanu will play her first match in Indian Wells on either Friday or Saturday, with seeds receiving first-round byes.

She is without a permanent coach having split from Andrew Richardson despite their remarkable New York success but has been seen on court in California with Jeremy Bates.

The former British number one works primarily with British number five Katie Boulter but is also the Lawn Tennis Association’s national women’s coach.

Raducanu said last month that she is looking for someone experienced on the WTA Tour and that she does not expect to make an appointment until the end of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Rocks Sleek Tennis Skirt & Plays Alongside US Open Winner Emma Raducanu — Photos

The Duchess of Cambridge slipped on her tennis attire for a friendly match with 18-year-old US Open winner Emma Raducanu in London. Kate Middleton, 39, was in the presence of tennis royalty at the National Tennis Centre in London on Friday, September 24. The Duchess of Cambridge was paired with US Open winner Emma Raducanu, 18, for a friendly doubles match for the Lawn Tennis Association’s homecoming event. Kate was dressed super sporty in a blue tennis skirt and matching zip-up tracksuit jacket, and she was all smiles while playing alongside the teenage British Grand Slam champion.
TENNIS
newsbrig.com

Emma Raducanu’s US Open celebration includes tennis with Kate Middleton

In America, sports icons are treated like royalty. But in England, actual royalty sometimes play sports. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, welcomed Emma Raducanu back home on Friday after the 18-year-old dominated the US Open. As part of Raducanu’s celebratory return home, the two played a friendly doubles match...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu to return to action in California next week

US Open champion Emma Raducanu will make her return to the tennis tour at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells next week.The 18-year-old had been mulling over where to make her first appearance since her stunning New York victory and news came on Tuesday evening that she has been given a wild card into the prestigious event.The California tournament, which begins next Wednesday and is one of the biggest on the WTA Tour, is normally held in March but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.A desert debut you won't want to miss.See you in #TennisParadise, @EmmaRaducanu 🌴 pic.twitter.com/NFHSwGaBfa—...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
newschain

Kate Middleton plays doubles with golden girl of tennis Emma Raducanu as US Open tennis champ is welcomed home

Emma Raducanu may be US Open women’s champion, but when it came to trading volleys with the Duchess of Cambridge, her tennis mantra was: “Don’t miss, don’t miss”. Raducanu, 18, revealed her nerves after she played a practice session with Kate a keen tennis fan and player, and Britain’s other Flushing Meadows title winners during a homecoming event for the sports stars.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Emma Raducanu makes big change after historic US Open win

British tennis player Emma Raducanu made history in the US Open earlier this month, beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a historic final that saw two teenagers face off. In the process, Raducanu soared all the way from 155th ranked to 22nd in the world after her victory in Flushing Meadows.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Austria#Bnp Paribas Open#Lawn Tennis Association#The Bnp Paribas Open#Indian#Ooetourismus#Wtalinz#British#The Wta Tour
SkySports

Emma Raducanu's US Open outfit to be displayed at Tennis Hall of Fame

Emma Raducanu's outfit from her victorious US Open campaign will be displayed at the Tennis Hall of Fame after becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam. Raducanu has enjoyed a whirlwind few weeks since she became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade 44 years ago.
TENNIS
chatsports.com

Emma Raducanu parts ways with coach that led her to US Open triumph

Emma Raducanu has split from coach Andrew Richardson that led her to her maiden Grand Slam title this month. The young Brit believes that after her meteoric rise she needs a coach that is more experienced at a high WTA level. Just two weeks after winning the US Open as...
TENNIS
Telegraph

Emma Raducanu to play at Indian Wells in first tournament after US Open victory

Emma Raducanu will play her first match next week since her fairy-tale of New York after accepting a wildcard for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. And Britain’s teen sensation could also get to see her Romanian grandmother next month for the first time in two years after entering the Transylvania Open.
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu rejects ‘favourite’ tag for Australian Open but confirms she’ll play in Melbourne

Emma Raducanu has dismissed suggestions that she will be among the favourites for the Australian Open. The US Open champion is first aiming to gain more experience on the professional tour following her spectacular breakthrough victory in New York. The 18-year-old is yet to decide whether she will enter the WTA event in Indian Wells next month, where she could play under her new world ranking of 22. Raducanu could therefore be among the seeded players in Melbourne for the Australian Open in January next year, but she has rejected the notion that she will be considered a favourite...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Emma Raducanu hungry for more success as she looks to move on from US Open win

Emma Raducanu is hungry for more success as she looks to move on from her US Open victory in Indian Wells. The 18-year-old will play her first match since that fairy-tale run in New York in the early hours of Saturday morning when she takes on Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Californian desert.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Emma Raducanu reveals her US Open highlight

Emma Raducanu, 18, absolutely enjoyed returning to the hotel following her US Open victory and just sitting with her team, enjoying a nice meal and reflecting on the three weeks they had at Flushing Meadows. Raducanu, who was ranked at No. 150 at the time, won three qualifying matches and...
TENNIS
The Guardian

Emma Raducanu falls to defeat in first outing since US Open triumph

The question on most lips as Emma Raducanu returned to competition for the first time since her startling US Open victory was regarding exactly how she would adjust to her new status as a grand slam champion. With grand slam success inevitably comes increased, and often unwanted, expectation, as well a target on the back as players fight for the newest, biggest win.
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy