Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, 7 others in court today. What his lawyer said

An Indian magistrate on Friday rejected the release on bail of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, who was arrested this week in a drug raid on a luxury cruise ship, as the state narcotics agency expressed fear that he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar sent Aryan Khan to jail for two weeks pending an investigation of the case. Khan, 23, is the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan and seven others were detained when narcotics agents on Saturday raided a party and seized drugs on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast....

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO