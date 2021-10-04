Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, 7 others in court today. What his lawyer said
Oct. 4—Eight people, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for possessing drugs after a late-night raid on a cruise ship will be produced before a court in Mumbai on Monday after their medical examination, officials have said. On Sunday, Aryan Khan and two other accused—his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion designer Munmun Dhamecha—were produced before a magistrate's court which has remanded them to NCB custody till Monday. Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar are the other accused.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
