CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Steelers LB Vince Williams Takes Jab at JuJu Smith-Schuster

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams didn't see Ben Roethlisberger's overthrown footballs the same way many did.

The retired inside backer called out the passes to JuJu Smith-Schuster on Twitter, saying those balls should've been caught. Smith-Schuster was (almost) on the receiving end of two big plays but the balls appeared to be too far in front of the wideout.

Smith-Schuster commented on the plays after the game saying he considers those missed opportunities his own fault.

"I make those balls," Smith-Schuster said. "I make them in practice. I fell short. I take full responsibility and blame. I knew that it was going to be a quick ball that was coming, kind of took my eyes off it, went up to try to grab it, didn’t make the play. That’s something I’ve got to get better at."

At least he and Williams agree.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s injury is a blessing in disguise

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon. Could that be a blessing in disguise?. In what’s looking like a sure bet to be Roethlisberger’s last season, the Steelers don’t have much of a backup plan. At least, it would seem that way, as Big Ben’s backups are Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
audacy.com

Rodney Harrison ripped into Ben Roethlisberger

Rodney Harrison played against Ben Roethlisberger when he was nearing his peak. And the longtime safety just isn’t seeing the same guy anymore. On Sunday’s “Football Night in America,” Harrison bluntly assessed Roethlisberger’s sorry play. “He looks extremely old,” Harrison said. That’s an apt description, especially when he’s facing off...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown just shaded the hell out of the Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown took a shot at the Steelers after beating the Patriots, even if it wasn’t fully intentional. Sometimes, we just say the wrong thing. It’s a classic case of going on autopilot, which Brown seems to do often at press conferences after a long, grinding football game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Steelers Lb
The Spun

Steelers Fan Paige Spiranac Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Game

Like all Pittsburgh Steelers fans, Paige Spiranac is suffering through a rough start to the season for Ben Roethlisberger and the black and yellow. While Spiranac certainly isn’t enjoying the subpar play from the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, she’s not surprised by it either. In fact, Spiranac said on Twitter today she saw this coming.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Steelers' next quarterback is already on the roster

Aaron Rodgers has been publicly flirting with the Steelers on Pat McAfee’s satellite radio program. (McAfee knows good shtick when he hears it. I do, too.) But there’s no chance Rodgers moves from Green Bay to Pittsburgh next offseason. Why would Rodgers want to play behind that offensive line? Why...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wtae.com

Smith-Schuster leaves Steelers-Bengals game with rib injury

PITTSBURGH — Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left Sunday's game against Cincinnati with what the Steelers said was a rib injury. He did not return. The extent of the injury was not immediately known. Coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that Smith-Schuster was being evaluated. Smith-Schuster had three receptions for...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Vince Williams throws shade toward JuJu

JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting criticism from a former teammate after missing a couple catches on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. While quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took blame for the balls being overthrown to the Steelers wide receiver, Smith-Schuster said it was all on him. “I make those balls,” said Smith-Schuster...
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
482
Followers
660
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy