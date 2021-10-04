Former Steelers LB Vince Williams Takes Jab at JuJu Smith-Schuster

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams didn't see Ben Roethlisberger's overthrown footballs the same way many did.

The retired inside backer called out the passes to JuJu Smith-Schuster on Twitter, saying those balls should've been caught. Smith-Schuster was (almost) on the receiving end of two big plays but the balls appeared to be too far in front of the wideout.

Smith-Schuster commented on the plays after the game saying he considers those missed opportunities his own fault.

"I make those balls," Smith-Schuster said. "I make them in practice. I fell short. I take full responsibility and blame. I knew that it was going to be a quick ball that was coming, kind of took my eyes off it, went up to try to grab it, didn’t make the play. That’s something I’ve got to get better at."

At least he and Williams agree.

