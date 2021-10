Vinyl has been the music industry’s sleeper hit of the last few years. But for record label owners such as Chris Howell, there is a B-side. The founder of Kniteforce Revolution records is unlikely to have any 12-inch records to sell for the next six months. “I’ve gone from eight to nine releases a month to none,” said Howell, better known as Luna-C, whose first success came with the 1992 hit Sesame’s Treet as part of the Smart-E’s.

