CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bear Necessities: The Morning After...the Bears' Week 4 win vs. Lions

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcW2h_0cGQiFW600

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday, where the offense found some rhythm under new play caller Bill Lazor and rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears scored three rushing touchdowns, including two David Montgomery scores on the first two possessions. Chicago opened up the downfield passing attack, where Fields found Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson for some beautiful deep balls. While the Bears defense bent a little, they didn’t break against the Lions, notching two takeaways and four sacks and allowing just 14 points.

There was plenty to digest from Sunday’s game. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their immediate reactions to Chicago’s second win of the season:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qphxJ_0cGQiFW600

Alyssa Barbieri

This game couldn’t have come at a better time for the Bears. Following Week 3’s brutal loss, an impressive win over the Lions was just what the doctor ordered. And, can you believe it, Chicago’s offense was a big reason why they won. It was clear from the start that Bill Lazor was calling plays. The offense had a nice rhythm, leaning on running back David Montgomery nine times on their opening 12-play drive. Matt Nagy later confirmed it was Lazor calling plays, and the offense actually looked competent as a result.

Justin. Fields. Holy moly, this kid is going to be fun to watch for years to come. This was the kind of game we were expecting from his first NFL start, and it took an adequate play caller to get it. The Bears finally opened up the downfield passing attack, and it was glorious. Fields completed five passes of 20-plus yards in this game, including some absolute dimes to Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson.

Chicago’s defense bent but they didn’t break, and the good certainly outweighed the bad. The Bears had two takeaways — both fumbles — and sacked quarterback Jared Goff four times. They held the Lions scoreless until the final minute of the third quarter, and they came up with some big stops, including a couple on fourth down. There were a couple of brutal injuries for the Bears, including losing defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on his first snap. But it was the injury to Montgomery that was the worst, but it sounds like he was fortunate to avoid a major knee injury.

Overall, this was a great win heading into a rough five-game stretch ahead of the bye week, which includes games against the Raiders, Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers and Steelers.

Brendan Sugrue

Oh, so THAT’S what a competent NFL offense looks like. It seemed like a foregone conclusion that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor would take over playcalling duties from Matt Nagy this week and that was confirmed very early on the Bears first drive. David Montgomery and the running game carried the offense while easing rookie quarterback Justin Fields into the rhythm and it worked very well. Fields was able to open up the passing game with a few deep shots and started to show the big-play potential that made him such a coveted prospect this year. The Bears did only score 24 points on the day, but it was a vast improvement over the circus we saw last week.

Defensively, it was a mixed bag. The front seven made life tough for Lions quarterback Jared Goff, forcing three fumbles on the day, but he was able to move the ball well on Sunday thanks to soft coverages and back-breaking penalties. The Bears were flagged far too many times on defense, whether it was for pass interference or offsides. Thankfully, it didn’t cost them the game and they were able to climb back to .500 on the season.

Nothing cures your woes like a matchup with the Detroit Lions and that’s exactly what the Bears needed. Now let’s hope Nagy sticks with Fields and Lazor going into next week in their respective roles. Nothing would ruin this victory like shaking up those two after a successful home victory.

Ryan Fedrau

The Bears remain undefeated at home and are now 2-2 on the season. Before they go into a tough five-game stretch against teams like the Raiders, Packers, and Buccaneers, it’s nice for Justin Fields to get his first career win. Hopefully he can build off of it and get some confidence.

The play-calling improved under Bill Lazor, which in turn made the offense light speed better than last week. David Montgomery and Darnell Mooney had amazing games, and were key components in today’s win.

The defense came up big in key moments throughout the game, including a big 4th and 1 stop to clinch the game.

Overall, it’s going to be at interesting few games. If Lazor continues to call plays and the defense can keep these games close, the Bears have a chance. If Nagy takes over again, it’s going to be a long next quarter of the 2021 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H941J_0cGQiFW600

> Studs and duds from Bears’ Week 4 win vs. Lions

> Instant analysis of Bears’ 24-14 win against Lions

> Bears vs. Lions recap: Everything we know about Chicago’s Week 4 win

> Bears vs. Lions recap: Everything we know about Chicago’s Week 4 win

> Bears RB David Montgomery believed to have avoided major knee injury

> Twitter was confident Bill Lazor is calling plays for Bears, not Matt Nagy

> Matt Nagy confirms what we already knew: Bill Lazor called plays for Bears

> Justin Fields’ deep ball is something special

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DH7d_0cGQiFW600

> Randall Cobb sparks Packers during win over Steelers.

.

> Vikings coach Mike Zimmer still believes in the Minnesota offense. Read more on Vikings Wire.

> Romeo Okwara’s potential Achilles injury ‘doesn’t look good.’ Read more on Lions Wire.

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Bears' Montgomery suffers knee injury vs. Lions

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery exited Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions due to a knee injury and did not return. Montgomery went down and grabbed his left knee late in the game before heading to the locker room. Chicago officially ruled him out shortly after. The third-year tailback...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet Lions vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears might not know their starting quarterback in Week 4, yet they're still the favorites against the Detroit Lions. In a game between two offenses still figuring things out, should you ride with the team that seemingly has the higher upside … or take the points?. Here are...
NFL
FanSided

3 replacements the Bears should hire now for Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears need to make a head-coaching change over Matt Nagy yesterday. After getting pulverized by the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, 2021 should be the last season Matt Nagy gets to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears. For an offensive-minded coach, his side of the ball...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who wins Week 4 contest between Bears and Lions?

The Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions in Week 4, where Chicago’s offense will be looking to rebound following a putrid outing against the Cleveland Browns. The Bears are coming off a 26-6 loss to the Browns, where Matt Nagy’s offense mustered just 47 yards, which was the worst outing in 40 years. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ first NFL start was a complete disaster, which had a lot to do with Matt Nagy’s game plan and the offensive line’s brutal outing.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Nagy Won't Say Who Will Call Plays Vs. Lions in Week 4

Matt Nagy won't say who will call plays vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mums the word on who will be calling plays for the Bears offense on Sunday. When asked what came of his self-evaluation over the past two days, Matt Nagy declined to reveal whether he will remain the play caller against the Lions in Week 4, or if he will hand over the card to Bill Lazor.
NFL
USA Today

Bears vs. Lions predictions: Will Chicago rebound with a win in Week 4?

The Chicago Bears (1-2) will host the Detroit Lions (0-3) on Sunday, where they’ll be looking to rebound following an absolutely brutal loss where the offense mustered its worst offensive performance under Matt Nagy. Last week against the Cleveland Browns, rookie quarterback Justin Fields made his first NFL start, which...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Justin Fields
Chicago Tribune

‘This is Justin’s time. Let him grow.’ What Justin Fields’ QB promotion and Matt Nagy’s sudden 180 mean for the Chicago Bears in 2021 — and beyond.

Matt Nagy made the landmark decision at some point Tuesday. Justin Fields would remain the Chicago Bears starting quarterback. Not only for their game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders and not just until veteran Andy Dalton was fully healthy again. Fields will be the top dog full time. For the rest of the season and beyond. No turning back. Nagy shared that news with his quarterbacks ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Lions: 9 things to know about their Week 4 divisional contest

The Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, where both teams are desperate for a win following their respective starts. The Lions are winless following a pair of heartbreakers, where they just as easily could’ve been 2-1. Meanwhile, the Bears could just as easily be 0-3 if not for a Justin Fields scramble on third down that saved a close win over the Bengals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Packers#American Football#Bear Necessities#The Detroit Lions#Fields#Bears Wire
Pride Of Detroit

Lions vs. Bears Week 4 preview, prediction: On Paper

The Chicago Bears are nearing the edge of a cliff. Most, if not all, fans of the franchise are done with head coach Matt Nagy, and last week’s ugly performance against the Browns was the last straw. In Year 4 of the Nagy regime, the offense is somehow even worse, and even the appeal of a rookie quarterback hasn’t breathed new life into the fanbase after Justin Fields’ debut last Sunday.
NFL
USA Today

Bears vs. Lions: 5 things to watch in Week 4 matchup

The Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, where they’ll be looking to rebound following a disastrous offensive outing against the Cleveland Browns in Justin Fields’ first NFL start. From a game-time decision at quarterback to Eddie Goldman’s return, here are five things to watch in the Bears’...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Why is Matt Nagy handling Justin Fields and the starting QB role the way he is? And was the coach forced to hand over play-calling duties?

The Chicago Bears haven’t named a starting quarterback for their Week 5 game against the Raiders in Las Vegas, and judging by the questions in Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag, fans aren’t happy that Matt Nagy hasn’t pledged to stick with rookie Justin Fields. Other popular topics: the change in play callers, the lack of targets for tight ends and the Bears’ land deal in Arlington Heights. ...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy