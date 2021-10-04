CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMSG: Window Washers Dressed As Superheroes Surprise Children's Hospital

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 4 days ago

The window washers at the Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital did something special for the patients recently.

Window washers with JOFFIE Contracting made their way down the side of the building at the hospital all while interacting with kids. They weren't in their normal outfits though, they were rocking superhero costumes like Spiderman and Captain America. This is actually the ninth year these window washers have done this to make the kids happy.

Years ago, Joe Rocheleau was doing his window cleaning when the kids ran over and loved interacting with him and his team. From there the idea was born to dress up for the patients and bring them more smiles.

IN THIS ARTICLE

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

