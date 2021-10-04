CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hotel Transylvania 4 misses its release date without explanation from Sony

gamerevolution.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo is Hotel Transylvania 4 on Amazon Prime Video or not? The latest movie in the series of animated movies about a group of classic movie monsters was supposed to release on October 1 after multiple delays, but the Hotel Transylvania 4 theatrical release date came and went with no explanation from Sony Pictures. Is there a Hotel Transylvania 4 Amazon Prime Video release date as planned, has it been rescheduled, and why isn’t Sony saying anything?

www.gamerevolution.com

