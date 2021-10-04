Hotel Transylvania 4 misses its release date without explanation from Sony

Sony Pictures Animation and Amazon are nearing deal for over $100 million for the animated feature Hotel Transylvania: Transformania to stream globally on Amazon Prime Video,. Hotel Transylvania” has been a monster family franchise for Sony, with the first three films grossing more than $1.3 billion in theaters worldwide since 2012. But the surge in COVID cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant predominantly infecting unvaccinated people has made theatrical exhibition of family pics untenable since there is no vaccine yet for children under 12. With New York City enacting a vaccine mandate for indoor venues on Tuesday, and other major cities seriously considering their own, sources say that in early August, Sony began exploring an alternative release for the fourth “Hotel Transylvania” movie, which had been slated to open in theaters on Oct. 1.

