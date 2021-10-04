CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It's a Second Yellow Card. It's a Second Yellow Card' - Pep Guardiola Furious After James Milner Didn't Get Sent Off

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

Would it be a Liverpool v Manchester City fixture if there was not a controversial referee decision?

From penalties to red cards, it feels like every time we play the Citizens there's always some controversy that neither manager is happy about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jowQR_0cGQiA6T00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Well this time it was no different. James Milner got run ragged by Phil Foden yesterday and in the first-half the veteran Englishman had to drag down Foden to stop a great counter attack for the visitors.

He received a yellow card for his professional foul but later in the game, Milner blatantly took out Bernardo Silva.

On the sidelines Pep Guardiola was going berserk asking for a second yellow card but Paul Tierney didn't not show it. For about 10 minutes after Pep was still berating the fourth official, eventually picking himself up a yellow card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GALHf_0cGQiA6T00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

After the game, Guardiola talked about the yellow card situation and he was still not happy at all.

“It's a second yellow card. It's a second yellow card. It's too clear, but it's Anfield, it's Old Trafford. In this situation, the Manchester City player would've been sent off.

"It's yellow card. Against those big teams it's a big difference. For the referee doing it at Anfield and Old Trafford is not easy, I understand that.

"Football is about emotions but it is obvious it is a yellow card. Against this team, one of the three best teams in the world those small margins can make a difference. Bernardo Silva was free and the way [James] Milner stopped it the ref knows it was a yellow card."

