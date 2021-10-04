CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Is Doing Better At The Box Office Than Original Movie, Despite Pandemic

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Venom sequel, Let There Be Carnage, had a very strong opening this past weekend at the North American box office. It made $90.1 million in the US and Canada to surpass Black Widow ($80.8 million) to become the highest-grossing movie during the pandemic for its opening weekend, according to Deadline.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Rothman
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnage#Apologies#North American#Black Widow#Sony Motion Pictures#Venom 2#Sony Pictures#Cinemascore
