What are you capable of?

Careers are deeply personal. Your career journey is not going to look the same as mine. It’s not going to be the same as your colleagues’ or your manager’s trajectories. And it’s not going to be straight up. Careers look like spider webs – up, down, sideways, diagonal. The good news, you’re in control. It’s ultimately up to you to grow your career in the way you want. Yes, it takes a little help from managers, peers, and your professional community, but owning your career and personal brand starts with skills. You need to have the right skills and be proactively building new ones to be better at the role you have now AND to make your next career move.