Letter: Setting facts aside invites totalitarianism
"If you say it enough and keep saying it, they will start to believe you." "His primary rules were never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a small one, and if you repeat it frequently enough, people will sooner or later believe it."buffalonews.com
