Letter: Setting facts aside invites totalitarianism

 4 days ago

"If you say it enough and keep saying it, they will start to believe you." "His primary rules were never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a small one, and if you repeat it frequently enough, people will sooner or later believe it."

