This New Moon is winging in on the back of Pegasus with the Sun and Mars as companions and they mean business! Mars, the Sun and the Moon are all at 13 degrees in the relationship sign of Libra with Mercury sitting with his feet up in later degrees in Libra. (He’s in his rest retrograde till the 18th.) Mars is the planet of action in astrology, our inner dude, that is full of purpose and drive. When Mars is conjunct a New Moon at the same exact degrees — things happen. This is happening the same day as Pluto turns direct after being retrograde since April, so that brings another flavor of to this New Moon of connecting with our deep desires and forgiving ourselves from our perceived darkness.

