Luke Southwood Is Your September Player Of The Month

Anyone watching Liverpool in September will have no trouble understanding why Mohamed Salah has made the short list for PFA Fans’ Player of the Month. He scored three goals in September, including his 100th league goal. Those represent half of the six goals he’s scored in the first seven matches of the league season. So far in this nascent season, Salah is tied with Jamie Vardy for the most goals. Add to that his Champions League tally, and it’s nine goals in nine games for the talented Egyptian winger.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO