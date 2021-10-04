CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Luke Southwood Is Your September Player Of The Month

By Olly_Allen
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a number of impressive performances in September, we are pleased to announce that you have chosen Luke Southwood as Reading’s player of the month. The academy graduate received 40% of the votes in last week’s poll, beating Tom Dele-Bashiru (32%), John Swift (22%) and Josh Laurent (6%). It was...

thetilehurstend.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Championship Team of the Month for September

11 of the Championship's 24 teams are represented in the WhoScored.com Team of the Month for September. Here, starting from the back, they run through the XI in full... Goalkeeper: Daniel Bentley (Bristol City) - 7.15 rating. September was certainly a busy month for Bristol City shotstopper Daniel Bentley. Only...
SPORTS
90min.com

PFA Vertu Motors League Two Fans' Player of the Month - September nominees

90min is the home of the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award for the 2021/22 & 2022/23 seasons. Each month, you can vote for your favourite players across five divisions of English football, for the chance to win incredible prizes, including the opportunity to present the award to the winning player.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Southwood
Person
Josh Laurent
SB Nation

Reading U23 1-1 Birmingham City U23: Match Report

A late goal from Birmingham City under-23s cancelled out Mamadi Camara’s third goal in as many games, extending Reading under-23s’ winless run to five games. The Royals made three changes from their previous fixture, with Harvey Collins, Ethan Bristow and Michael Stickland all starting in place of Coniah Boyce-Clarke, Kelvin Abrefa and Jahmari Clarke.
SOCCER
SB Nation

WATCH: Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen scores brilliant goal against Fulham

Coventry City took on newly relegated Fulham in their final game before the international break, and ran out 4-1 winners against the West London side in a top of the table clash in the Championship. One of the four goals was scored by Chelsea’s very own Ian Maatsen, who was playing as a left wing-back for the Sky Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Marcus Rashford makes friendly appearance vs. Blackburn, scores twice

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford made another big step towards return from injury on Wednesday, scoring twice in a 60-minute friendly. While other first teamers are away with their national teams, the remaining squad members have been given the chance to stay fresh in a behind closed doors friendly against Blackburn Rovers. United won 3-0 in the match, and the United faithful were delighted to hear of Rashford’s performance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Championship#Cardiff#Brazilian#Middlesbrough
SB Nation

Saturday was... strangely familiar

Saturday’s 4-0 dismantling at the hands of Portsmouth was one that would normally have been hard to swallow. That’s not to say that it isn’t - in fact, it was hard to fathom what exactly had gone wrong down in Hampshire, but at the end of the day we are still joint top after ten league matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal U23s: Season-to-date, stat leaders & upcoming fixtures

Much like the senior side, the 2020-21 season was not kind to Arsenal’s U23s. The club finished thirty points behind league winners Manchester City and just ten points clear of the drop. Despite changes in the coaching staff and squad, this season opened with an ominous warning that Arsenal might be in store for another difficult year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Beckham recalls Greece free-kick 20 years on – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.FootballIt’s been 20 years since THAT David Beckham free-kick against Greece Historic. 🙌#OnThisDay 2️⃣0️⃣ years ago, David Beckham sent the #ThreeLions to the 2002 @FIFAWorldCup! 🤩pic.twitter.com/R69z3x3R1C— England (@England) October 6, 2021Manchester United reminisced about Sir Bobby Charlton’s debut.A true football 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 👑65 years ago, Sir Bobby Charlton made his United debut 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/p2JwY1KlOu— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2021Preparations continued for international duty.🇺🇾💪⚽️ Entrenamiento.🇺🇾💪⚽️Training.@AUFOficial pic.twitter.com/vDiMVqk3Zw— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Mo Salah Nominated For PFA Fans’ Player of the Month

Anyone watching Liverpool in September will have no trouble understanding why Mohamed Salah has made the short list for PFA Fans’ Player of the Month. He scored three goals in September, including his 100th league goal. Those represent half of the six goals he’s scored in the first seven matches of the league season. So far in this nascent season, Salah is tied with Jamie Vardy for the most goals. Add to that his Champions League tally, and it’s nine goals in nine games for the talented Egyptian winger.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rejoice. Harvey Elliott Resumes Training.

Harvey Elliott posted a picture of him on an exercise bike today. It was great. Fantastic even. Here’s the picture in question. This update comes just 23 days after Elliott’s debilitating ankle fracture at Elland Road. It’s no doubt an encouraging sign for the player’s recovery. No specific timeframe has ever been set for Harvey’s recovery but club physios have expressed confidence that he is expected to feature again later in the season following rehab.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Why Are Leicester City Struggling This Season?

After consecutive fifth-place finishes and a productive summer of addressing obvious shortcomings, Leicester City were expected to mount another charge for the Champions League in 2021/22. That hasn’t exactly materialised. The Foxes currently sit 13th on the table with 8 points from 7 matches and last in their Europa League group with a point from the first two fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy