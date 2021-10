How do you self-care? For most people, including myself, self-care entails just letting go. After a long week of constant work, stress and headaches, I decide it’s time for some self-care. I’ll toss my homework aside and do whatever I please. I’ll delete all the homework tabs on my browser and go straight to Netflix. Bags of chips and cookies quickly replace notes and textbooks on my desk, and sooner or later I whip out some clay masks to rub onto my face. This all usually takes place after an approximately two-hour long nap. All in the name of looking after my mental health and staying sane — right?

