Dr Darshini Jayesh Modi: “Health is Wealth”

Dr Darshini Jayesh Modi has helped thousands of patients relive their lives by experiencing the real joy and happiness through her knowledge and patient care. Healthcare industry as an niche or domain has taken giant strides in terms of developments over the last couple of decades. Science, new technologies, inventions, new procedures, and advanced patient care and management has been the recent talk of the town which in turn has benefitted millions of patients across the world. With tremendous loads of diseases and ailments affecting the humankind, scientific research and breakthrough achieved by doctors, surgeons, physicians and other healthcare members have been the hallmark of the 21st century. Their relentless efforts, skills, knowledge, persistence and resilience has been highly instrumental in delivering best in class patient care and treatment options. We met one such emerging star of the healthcare industry who has been in the league of her own, spiraling her way to the top in the gynecology segment with her skills and expertise, Dr Darshini Jayesh Modi.