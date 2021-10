Megan Johnson McCullough — Yogurt is the result of bacterial fermentation of milk. This bacteria is called yogurt cultures. The fermentation of lactose produces lactic acid which is a milk protein. This milk protein gives yogurt both its taste and texture. Cow’s milk is the most popular dairy source used for yogurt production since it the most readily available. However, yogurt can also be produced from the milk of a goat, buffalo, camel, ewe, or yak. Each type of milk produces different results and it also depends if the milk is pasteurized, raw, or homogenized. Most people eat yogurt as a dairy snack, with breakfast, dessert, of anytime of the day because they like the taste. There are many good reasons to like yogurt.

