Dance like no one’s watching. This gets a bad rap for being overused or a bit ‘happy clappy’, but like our bodies need food — our souls need us to dance to our favorite guilty pleasure (all the time). Start in a place where you won’t feel pressure — in your kitchen for example, put on your favorite record and just let go. Scream the lyrics and shake your hips. When this feels good and your confidence starts to build, take it out of the house and let it live in the world. Sing at the top of your lungs when you’re stopped at the lights, dance down the aisles at the grocery store — this is your world, let it be your oyster. Trust me, just try it.

