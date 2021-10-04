Womanly Hearts: Willy Clement #France 🇫🇷

There is a way in which women love, which reaches the very speak of Heaven’s domain. In fact, it’s so vast that a woman pours in her very passion when she enters into love’s gardens. Women give our all when truly in love with someone. Maybe that’s the reason why there are so many broken hearts. Love is not permitted to sit still when things are gone wrong. Love requires work, consistency, and the willingness to try all over, again. Then again, what if love is one-sided? Yes. Men get caught up in this dilemma. However, it does seem that women become immersed in this toxic energy, even more. Love can hurt or it can heal. Afterall, it all depends on the timing. Timing and love is everything.