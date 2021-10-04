He Downed The Girls, But Justice Goes Up! France Gall #France 🇫🇷

There are those men. Yes, those kind of men. They are the kind of men, who play around and mistreat the hearts of young women. Yes. In fact, they have created a reputation for doing so; and they enjoy it, very much. They could care less about the consequences of their actions and how they maim the hearts of young women. In their low vibrational minds, it’s about being a man. Interesting. If only they comprehended the true meaning of the term. If only. Yet, in the minds of the narcissts, they think that their charm as a heartbreaker is cute. In his mind. In his mind.