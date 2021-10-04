The Watering Of Love: Serge Gainsbourg #France 🇫🇷

There is so much hesitancy when people are introduced to the very meaning of love; the power of love. Why do we do this? As human beings, why are we dedicated to cheating ourselves out of love’s timing? Is it fear? Is it reflection on the past? Is it possibly the thought that love is “outdated” and can’t be real, anymore? Let’s not forget that some people have lost hope in love. Heartbrokeness and pain has caused so many people to feel that anything resembling the very essence of love is just a farce. If only they could truly understand the power of being open to the naturalness of love. True love (authentic love) will always come at the right time. It is generous. True. Gentle. Nourishing. Loving. And restorative. Yet, when you have been hurt so many times, you come to a point where you yearn to run away from love.