Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPad Mini, Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable, and more: ZDNet's reviews roundup

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you currently have an iPhone 12, don't feel compelled to upgrade unless you really, really want a couple of extra hours of battery and some fancy video features. To anyone else, even iPhone 11 users, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are worthwhile, expensive and meaningful upgrades.

Phone Arena

T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers

The tech world is currently being preoccupied with the recent iPhone 13 release, and in the midst of the hype created from the new iPhones, T-Mobile executive has been complaining about the Galaxy Note and Samsung's handling of the ongoing chip shortage, reports Fierce Wireless. EVP and CFO of the carrier Peter Osvaldik has criticized Samsung for falling short on the supply chain front.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
The Verge

How to find your lost iPhone — even if it’s off

Apple’s Find My app has been a very useful (and reassuring) feature, allowing you to locate a misplaced (or stolen) phone so that you can retrieve it (or contact the authorities, if that’s safer). With the expansion of Find My to a variety of other objects, especially via Apple’s AirTags, it’s become even more useful. And now that iOS 15 brings with it the capability to locate your phone even if the battery has run out or it’s been turned off, the utility of Find My has become even greater.
CNET

T-Mobile's iPhone 13 Pro Max hack could get you Apple's highest-end phone for free

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 line is now available for preorder, and the most exciting thing is clearly the trade-in offers. While this year's phone is more of a refinement of last year's iPhone 12 line, those that crave staying on that bleeding edge might essentially get a free iPhone 13 Pro Max by doing a trade-in that includes up to $1,290 toward the phone.
Stuff.tv

Wrap your Apple: 13 of the best cases for the iPhone 13, Mini, Pro and Pro Max

Good news: there’s a new iPhone available from today. Bad news: whichever version of the iPhone 13 you buy, your old case probably won’t fit. Luckily, there’s no shortage of fresh shells for Apple’s latest smartphone. Keen to call dibs on your new handset, a whole host of case makers have already crafted covers to protect your pre-ordered pride and joy.
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro LTE, LG smart TVs and more are on sale

We’ve received a fair share of Apple deals today, but a couple more can’t hurt, mainly if these deals feature the latest iPads. You can now take the most powerful 12.9-inch iPad Pro with LTE support for just $1,150 on its 128GB storage variant. This model features Apple’s M1 chip for amazing performance, a brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and more. Plus, you get terrific cameras, superfast 5G connectivity, and $100 savings. And the best part is that you get the same $100 savings on the 256GB storage option, meaning you can grab yours for $1,250. And don’t worry if you don’t see the $100 discount on the product’s landing page, as these will be reflected at checkout. Just remember to double-check before you pull the trigger.
Creative Bloq

Apple's rumoured iPad Pro redesign is making our heads spin

In many ways, the design of the iPad hasn't changed a huge amount since it first appeared in 2010. Of course, bezels have shrunk and new accessories like the Apple Pencil have massively increased functionality. But the most significant change yet could be on the horizon. The placement of elements...
goodhousekeeping.com

Apple iPhone 13 mini review: This handset is both compact and capable

Cameras: 2 x rear cameras (12MP wide-angle and 12MP ultra-wide angle) 12MP (wide) front camera. While most of today’s flagship phones are often too big to put in your front pocket or use one-handed, Apple’s iPhone 13 mini and its predecessor stand out as the best diminutive options. For comparison, this little variant is marginally taller and heavier than the first-generation iPhone SE – launched back in early-2016. So, if you’ve had enough of your current massive handset, you might be considering downsizing. We’ve had some hands-on time with the new model to see if it’s worth the upgrade.
Tom's Guide

Apple iPad mini 6 (2021) review: Awesome and ultraportable

The iPad mini 6 2021 is the small-but-powerful iPad we needed. Writing this iPad mini 6 (2021) review, I kept thinking about how the iPad mini is no longer the iPad mini it once was. I don't know how Tim Cook resisted the urge to say "Honey, I shrunk the iPad Air" when Apple introduced the tablet, though that's exactly what the company did. Apple also added a fantastic screen, excellent battery life and the super-speedy performance of Apple's A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13 to its smallest tablet.
The Associated Press

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini with Orders Starting Today

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2021-- Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhone and iPad, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, the highly capable and affordable iPad (9th generation) and iPad mini with a new all-screen design. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, and an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual camera system ever in iPhone and the powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. iPad mini features an all-screen design, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G, Center Stage, and more. iPad features the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage.
Maxim

The Powerful, Portable New iPad Mini Is Apple's Best One Yet

The iPad Mini has finally gotten a long overdue, top-to-bottom redesign. Just as with the recently improved iPad Air and iPad Pro, the iPad Mini gets a bigger screen size, tougher metal frame and more power. After some hands-on time with the new Mini, here's what else we learned:. On...
Digital Trends

Apple rumored to finally be fixing the iPad Pro’s biggest design flaw

Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of the iPad Pro that would realign the iPad’s camera placement from the current portrait placement to a landscape one. The redesign would make the iPad more laptop-like in design than it currently is. This rumor comes from a leaker with a mixed record, Dylandkt, via his Twitter account.
The Verge

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review: ninth time’s the charm

It makes me feel very old to say this, but we are on the ninth generation of Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon. And there have been nine of these for a reason. The X1 Carbon has historically been one of the best business laptops you can get. And that remains the case with its newest iteration. Lenovo has made a few tweaks, but otherwise, it’s the same ThinkPad excellence we’ve come to expect.
