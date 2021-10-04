Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPad Mini, Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable, and more: ZDNet's reviews roundup

We’ve received a fair share of Apple deals today, but a couple more can’t hurt, mainly if these deals feature the latest iPads. You can now take the most powerful 12.9-inch iPad Pro with LTE support for just $1,150 on its 128GB storage variant. This model features Apple’s M1 chip for amazing performance, a brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and more. Plus, you get terrific cameras, superfast 5G connectivity, and $100 savings. And the best part is that you get the same $100 savings on the 256GB storage option, meaning you can grab yours for $1,250. And don’t worry if you don’t see the $100 discount on the product’s landing page, as these will be reflected at checkout. Just remember to double-check before you pull the trigger.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO