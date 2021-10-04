CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VA hospital nurse charged with stealing and selling covid vaccination cards: 'I charge $150 for these'

By Andrea Salcedo
SFGate
 4 days ago

When a person messaged Bethann Kierczak requesting coronavirus vaccine cards earlier this spring, the registered nurse promised she would do her best, court records state. Kierczak, a nurse at a Michigan Veterans Affairs hospital, had access to immunization records since she was responsible for administering the doses. But the requester, who is not identified in court records, needed 10 vaccine cards.

