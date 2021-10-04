CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Forecasters are watching three systems, and one is a disturbance near the Bahamas

By Michelle Marchante and
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Hurricane Sam continues to quickly move across the Atlantic, forecasters are watching a disturbance that has popped up near the Bahamas. The disturbance carried a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers over the southeastern Bahamas and its adjacent southwestern Atlantic waters Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Heavy rain, strong storms expected Friday and Saturday

Friday and Saturday will likely bring some of the heaviest rain South Florida has seen in quite a while. Friday morning some easterly winds will bring a few showers across Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast counties. These showers, while short lived, could produce some brief heavy downpours. So make sure that you take your time on the road when you come upon these showers and slow down. Otherwise, we can expect partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures heating up from the 70s and low 80s into the upper 80s to around 90 by noon.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NOLA.com

Hurricane forecasters tracking disturbance off South Carolina's coast

A tropical disturbance off the coast of South Carolina has a 30% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression within five days, hurricane forecasters said Friday. The elongated area of low pressure was about 150 miles off the coast as of 7 a.m. It's producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, according to forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Steamy Sun, Spotty Storms In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A few showers moved across parts of South Florida on Friday morning as temperatures hovered in the low 80s. Another hot and humid day ahead with highs around 90 degrees. With the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. It will be hazy at times due to some late-season Saharan dust. Afternoon scattered storms are possible. Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to the higher than normal King Tides. Friday night’s lows fall to the upper 70s. The rain chance will be highest on Saturday as a trough of low pressure develops and deep tropical moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. A very moist, unstable atmosphere will lead to more widespread showers and storms especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Some heavy downpours and localized flooding will be possible. On Sunday forecast models are hinting at drier air moving in and that will help to lower our rain chances. If you are planning any outdoor activities, Sunday will not be as soggy as Saturday but spotty storms will still be possible for the second half of the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.
MIAMI, FL
Bradenton Herald

Hey, Curious305: Why do we give names to tropical storms and hurricanes?

Editor’s Note: This article was inspired by a question submitted from Miami Herald reader Rebeca Perdomo through Curious305, our community-powered reporting series that solicits questions from readers about Miami-Dade, Broward, the Florida Keys and the rest of the Sunshine State. Submit your question here or scroll down to fill out our form.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy