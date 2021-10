All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Last summer, after 10 years garnering millions of views, YouTube star Ingrid Nilsen decided to retire from the platform that catapulted her career. “For the first time in over a decade, I was able to take a real break from work and fully be myself offline,” explains Nilsen, a beauty and lifestyle vlogger who helped pioneer the getting-ready-with-me format. Born from her newfound freedom was The New Savant, her new Brooklyn-based scented candles studio launched with her partner Erica Anderson. “It’s something that had been growing in my imagination for years, but it was during this free time that I was able to make it a reality,” she says.

