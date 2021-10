The Old Capitol Farmers Market will run every Saturday and Wednesday on Fourth St. and Adams in downtown Springfield from 8 a.m until 12:30 p.m. until the end of the month. The city shuts down several city blocks to traffic while the market is operating allowing shoppers to walk down the middle of the street to look at the variety of vendors and products. Students of the University of Illinois at Springfield have an excellent opportunity to buy and eat local produce, meat, baked items and drinks in a vibrant, charming outdoor atmosphere. Unlike big-box grocery stores, shoppers can talk directly to the growers of the food they are purchasing, ask questions about different uses of different produce and learn from experts on the best uses of their products. Further, shoppers can buy ethically, knowing that they are helping local residents and their businesses.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO