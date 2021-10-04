CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1968 Howmet TX Race Car Unleashes Gas Turbine Power At Villa d'Este

By Angel Sergeev
 4 days ago
A very rare prototype racing car attended this year’s Concorso d'Elegance Villa d'Este, unleashing, at least partially, its unusual power. The car in question is a Howmet TX, which was designed and built in 1968 to explore the idea of a gas turbine-powered race car. It was a joint effort between racing driver Ray Heppenstall, McKee Engineering, which provided the chassis, and Howmet Corporation, which financed the project.

